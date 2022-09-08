MOULTRIE, Ga. – Black Voters Matter and Eyvone’s Porch In-Centive Incorporated (EPIC) are partnering to host a “Pep Rally in the Park '' event this Saturday.
According to its website, Black Voters Matter is a non-partisan 501c(4) organization with a goal “to increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. Effective voting allows those communities to determine its own destiny.”
EPIC is a non-profit, community-based, youth-driven mentoring project designed to advocate, motivate and accentuate children aged 5 to 18.
Together, the organizations conduct phone bankings, literature droppings, door-to-door visits, church visits and tailgates at home football games to motivate people to vote.
Carol Simpson, the founder of EPIC, said there is a great need for black residents to participate in the upcoming election.
“We are registered to vote, [but] we don't go to the polls and vote. We don't [complete] early voting or absentee ballots,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
Simpson explained that there is a common misconception among minorities that their vote either doesn’t matter or will not make a change.
“We’re bad about saying, ‘I don’t need to go to the polls to vote; it won’t change anything or it won’t make a difference,’” she said. “But it does make a difference.”
The Pep Rally in the Park event is working to change that narrative.
Simpson said, “We’re rallying for you to register to vote, go to early voting, go to the polls and vote on November 8th.”
The event is free for all attendees and will be held at William Bryant Park, located at 735 Fifth Ave. N.W., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
At the pep rally, attendees will learn more about voting and receive a sample ballot. They will also have the opportunity to register for voting at the event.
There will also be bounce houses and live entertainment for attendees to enjoy while they learn the importance of voting.
Attendees can also sign up for a free ride to the polls on election day.
“We're even going to give you a ride to the polls. We're just doing all we can to get you to the polls to vote,” Simpson said.
Black Voters Matter and EPIC do not endorse or sponsor candidates.
She said, “We can talk to you all day, but we cannot tell you who to vote for. Our goal is to get people out to vote.”
To learn more about Black Voters Matter, the Pep Rally at the Park, EPIC, or other upcoming events, please contact Carol Simpson at 229-589-0818.
