MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County School District's middle-grade to high school students are continuously working within their career training programs and earning high achievements. The Board of Education celebrated their accomplishments during Monday night’s meeting.
““We are certainly excited about what’s going on within our CTAE and CTSOs at Colquitt County Schools. We want to continue to grow and encourage the students to strive as they move through our system and beyond our system,” said John Newton, the district’s Career, Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) director.
About 70 students along with their advisers and supportive families attended the recognition portion of the meeting. The district offers CTAE pathways and CTSO – Career and Technical Student Organizations – in numerous areas to prepare students for the workforce.
The attending students participated in regional competitions, ranging from individual categories to team challenges, beginning in the Fall 2022 semester and advanced to state. Some students will continue on to national and international competitions throughout the summer.
The Colquitt County Chapter of Future Farmers of America had several students from Willie J Williams Middle School, C.A. Gray Junior High School and Colquitt County High School.
CCHS students continued to thrive within SkillsUSA, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and HOSA – Future Health Professionals.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins and Board members Trudie Hill, Darren Hembree, Hayden Willis and Vice Chairman Kevin Sumner congratulated the students, advisers and their families before their departure from the work session.
Other actions taken
Cox Elementary School Principal Dr. Kristi Gonzales updated the board on the school’s progress. She said in the previous academic year, from August to April 2022, the school had received approximately 200 office discipline referrals. The referrals have reduced to 84 due to the faculty and staff’s efforts to increase pro-social bonding through restorative practices, set clear and consistent boundaries, have a discipline flowchart and teach life skills such as manners.
Gonzales recognized Ferguson Metal Building Solutions as Cox Elementary Schools Packer Business Partner and Keisha King as the Teacher Spotlight.
Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones presented the March 2023 financial report, school nutrition participation report and an employee benefits update to the board. He informed the board members that the district’s benefits were recently reviewed by Corebridge Financial, formerly AIG Retirement Services.
“I think our plan is one of the best in the state. Let me share a few things with you that they shared with our administrative staff last week. ‘Colquitt County School District has one of the best retirement plans for K-12 in the state. Colquitt County School District has one of the highest match amounts in the state at 6%,’” Jones said.
The district’s previous participation rate was only 39%. The rate has now increased to 84%.
Funston Elementary Principal Ricky Reynolds presented an update on the school's English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program’s growth. He recognized Ron Shiver with Funston Baptist Church as the school’s Packer Business Partner and three teachers – Heather Grantham, Heather Horne and Dorothy Lott – in the Teacher Spotlight.
The board approved the financial reports, the 2023-2024 school year calendar and field trips from CCHS, C.A. Gray and Willie J. Williams in the consent agenda.
The board also approved for the transferral of Willie J William Middle School’s bank account to Ameris Bank to participate in its fundraising program called “School Spirit.”
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting will be Monday, May 22. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
