Postponed
Due to overwhelming response, a record restriction and career fair announced for Friday has been postponed while organizers seek a larger venue.
The event was to have been held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral in Moultrie.
The free event was to give people information on how to get criminal records restricted from public view. It is sponsored by the Mental Wealth Center in Valdosta in conjunction with the Moultrie-Colquitt County NAACP, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, the Moultrie Police Department, the Georgia Justice Project, the Southern Judicial Circuit of Georgia, State Bar of Georgia's Pro Bono Project, Georgia Legal Service Program, and the Judicial Council of Georgia.
A new date and time had not been announced as of The Observer’s deadline on Tuesday.
Baptist Union Meeting
The Home Mission Baptist Union Meeting will be held at Bethlehem Schley Baptist Church in Moultrie on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30.
The Rev. James E. McBourrows is chairman, the Rev. Willie F. Clay is vice chairman, and the Rev. J.W. Greene is pastor.
Commented
