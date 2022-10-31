Joint Development Authority
The Brooks Colquitt Grady Mitchell and Thomas County Joint Development Authority Board of Directors will have a called meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, at noon for the purpose of discussing project matters. The meeting will be held at the Development Authority offices, located at 116 First Ave. S.E., Moultrie. Should there be any questions please contact Barbara Grogan, at (229) 921-1457, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
