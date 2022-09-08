MOULTRIE, Ga. – The College Board and Colquitt County High School announced 15 students and alumni as Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars Wednesday afternoon.
“Every fall, the College Board Advanced Placement program recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on the AP exams,” according to a CCSD press release.
Eight students who received a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams were named AP Scholars. Those students include:
- Senior Eva Barnett
- Graduate Nathan Harden
- Senior Kale Hopper
- Senior Rut Labrada Marin
- Junior Quince McCloud
- Graduate Case Miller
- Graduate Lily Ren
- Junior Karson Smith
Senior Mimi La was named an AP Scholar with Honor. This honor is awarded to students who average at least a 3.25 score on all AP exams taken and a score of at least a three or higher on four or more of those exams.
AP Scholars with Distinction are awarded to students who receive an average of at least a 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The six students named are:
- Senior Alaina Campbell
- Graduate Danyelle Gibson
- Graduate Case Gregory
- Senior Jonah Hagin
- Senior Benjamin Lara-Gamez
- Senior Matthew Rakestraw
After taking AP Exams, students can earn college credit and placement – that could potentially allow them to skip certain college courses –depending on their scores and their college’s AP credit policy.
Students can find their college’s AP credit policy by using the College Board’s AP credit policy search tool.
Charlie A. Gray Junior High School and Colquitt County High School students can take AP courses in English-Language Arts, science, math, social studies, and fine arts on campus. AP courses such as macro- and microeconomics can also be taken online.
Students interested in taking advanced placement courses should speak with their school guidance counselor.
