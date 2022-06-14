MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nancy Coleman, in the background at far left in the red dress, leads participants in the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday's Flag Day observance at Main Street Park. "The U.S. flag is the most treasured symbol of our country, and it is fitting and proper that a day be designated in its honor," Coleman, regent of the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, told the assembly.
