MOULTRIE – Lady Packer JV and varsity volleyball players will assist in coaching rising 1-6 graders in the summer volleyball program put on by Colquitt County High School.
“We really want to promote this sport which is new to Moultrie,” said head coach Jess Cohen. “The goal is to see the program grow and get the younger generation, boys and girls, interested in playing.”
The camp will be held June 5-7 at the CCHS gymnasium from 9 a.m. to noon and teaches the basics in all elements of the game: passing, setting, hitting and serving.
“There will be stations with rotations,” said Cohen. “We currently have about 20 Lady Packer players who will be helping.”
In addition to circuit-style training, there will also be scrimmages, with parent viewing on the final day.
“We will split up the teams by the ages so it stays safe,” said Cohen. “Each team will be assigned to coaches that will stay with that group the entire time to help promote team building and relationships.”
The camp is $50 per person and there is no limitation on space. To register go to the Packer Volleyball Facebook page where there is a link.
