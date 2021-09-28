MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County High School senior, Case Gregory, has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Gregory is one of 34,000 students nationwide who earned the distinction of Commended Student. The program evaluates students based on academic merit and their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), according to Angela Hobby, Colquitt County Schools chief communications officer.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Gregory is on the Colquitt County High School swim team and plans to pursue a career in psychology.
