As of 3:00pm today, Colquitt Regional has performed 102 tests for COVID-19. Of those 102 tests, 5 were positive, 15 were negative, and 82 are pending. We urge the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing, frequently washing hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces/objects. Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update this page with the latest information.
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.