MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional announced that its Laboratory Services department has received accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
“Colquitt Regional aims for excellence and to surpass the standard in every endeavor,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Our staff in the lab carries out the behind-the-scenes work and we could not perform our daily operations without them. I commend each employee for the exceptional work they put in every day.”
Colquitt Regional pathologist Cory Porteus, DO, was advised of this national recognition by CAP and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Colquitt Regional’s laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“We are happy to continue providing quality laboratory services and meet the needs of our growing clinical team,” said Porteus. “I am extremely proud of the dedication of our laboratory team. They strive to provide the best lab services to our patients and our community."
For more information on this accreditation, please contact the Colquitt Regional marketing department at 229-890-3552.
