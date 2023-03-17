Colquitt Regional announced that its Laboratory Services department has received accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. Pictured is the Laboratory Services department. Front row, from left: Denna Gibbs, Histotechnician; Dr. Anthony Moser, Pathologist; Melgena Budzinsky, Medical Technologist - Blood Bank / Hematology Section Chief; Jasmine Carter, Lab Support Tech; Shannon Pendergraph, Cytotechnologist; Joydan Smith, Lab Assistant; Jeremy Harrell, Medical Technologist; Dr. Cory Porteus, Pathologist/Laboratory Medical Director. Back row, from left: Melva Anderson, POC Coordinator/Medical Technologist; Stacey Myrick, Histotechnologist/Histology Section Chief; Cristy Woodell, Assistant Laboratory Director; Linda Mead, Laboratory Director; Willie Willis, Medical Laboratory Technician; Kimberley Forsyth, Medical Technologist – Microbiology Section Chief; Ryan Cullivan – Medical Technologist – Chemistry Section Chief