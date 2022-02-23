By Wayne Grandy
MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team remains undefeated and raised its Region 1-7A record to 3-0 with a 4-1 victory over Tift County on Wednesday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers also won 4-1 and are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Colquitt has now swept its region matches with Tift County.
The Packers defeated the Blue Devils 5-0 two weeks ago in Tifton and lost only at No. 2 doubles on Wednesday on their home courts.
Zack Tucker won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2; Mark Breedlove won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles; and Jacob Icard won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Colin Faison and Ermilo Ocampo won 6-3, 6-0.
Connor Henry and Ty Hurst fell at No. 2 doubles, 2-6, 6-7.
The Packers are now 6-0 overall.
For the Lady Packers on Wednesday, Eva Barnett won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Odessa Dixon won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 2 singles.
Carolyne Turner dropped a close match at No. 3 singles, losing 4-6, 4-6.
Ella Roberts and Hayden Roberts won at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-1 and Ada Craft and Anna Grace Browning won at No. 2 doubles 7-6, 6-2.
Colquitt will travel to play Fernandina Beach, Fla., on Friday, then will head north to Kingsland to take on Camden County on Saturday.
Next Wednesday, March 2, Colquitt will travel to Tallahassee to meet Chiles High.
On Friday, March 4, the Lady Packers and Packers will play host to Camden County.
