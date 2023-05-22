MOULTRIE — Staff of Colquitt County government have been working behind the scenes for months to lay the groundwork for a major renovation at the Colquitt County Jail.
Discussions at a county budget meeting Thursday touched upon some of their struggles.
The sheriff's office initially issued a request for proposal, where interested companies hear the county's needs and write up proposals to meet them. Needs at the jail are apparently substantial.
One company told Sheriff Rod Howell, "… What you've asked us to do will cost you 30 to 40 million dollars," Howell told commissioners Thursday. That's far outside the county's expected ability to pay for the project.
So instead, Howell proposes the county contract with Studio 8 Design Architects, a Valdosta company that has designed multiple jail facilities, to draw up plans for the renovation.
"Nobody will talk to us, nobody will give us bids, until we have plans," he said.
The current jail has capacity for 250 beds, Howell said. It opened in 1990 and some parts have been upgraded since then. In the 33 years since the facility opened, the results of poor workmanship and cost-cutting have turned into constant headaches, the sheriff said.
"Something happens at that building almost daily," he told commissioners.
The county has $3.6 million available for renovations, Howell said. While that would make some improvements, it's far short of what's needed to replace the oldest pods.
"It [would] break my heart to tell taxpayers we put $3.6 million into two pods that need to be torn down," he said.
The county expects to begin negotiations with area cities in about two months for a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, County Administrator Chas Cannon said. A proposal could go before voters in November.
The current 1% SPLOST was approved in 2017 and took effect in 2019; it was expected to collect $31.4 million over six years that would be split among the county, local cities and three separate authorities, but changes in tax law have resulted in greater income than expected. The tax can be used only for capital projects and only for the projects listed in the referendum that was put to voters. No one has said whether any of the overage could go toward work at the jail.
The county's plans for the upcoming SPLOST include dedicating some money for the jail off the top -- before sharing with cities and authorities -- and then using some or all of the county's share for the jail project as well, Cannon said. Other money may have to come from the county's general fund (funded mostly by property taxes) and potentially even debt, he told commissioners Thursday. Whether that plan survives negotiations with the cities, who each have their own needs, will remain to be seen.
