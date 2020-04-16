MACON, Ga. – $1,648,580 in federal grant dollars is now available to multiple communities across the Middle District of Georgia in response to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The grants are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.
Colquitt County and its municipalities were not among the grant recipients, but several area cities and counties were.
The following communities are allocated grants: Albany, Americus, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, Baldwin County, Columbus, Dougherty County, Houston County, Lowndes County, Macon-Bibb County, Monroe, Sumter County, Tift County, Tifton, Valdosta, Walton County and Warner Robins. To view the allocation amounts for each community, please visit https://bja.ojp.gov/program/cesf/state-and-local-allocations.
Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding, Peeler’s office said. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.
Any Georgia cities or counties not specifically listed, and are interested in receiving funding, can find updated information from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) at https://bja.ojp.gov/program/cesf/state-and-local-allocations. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications, Peeler’s office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.