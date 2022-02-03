Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.