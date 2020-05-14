MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.— Aircraft assigned to the 23d Wing are scheduled to conduct flyovers for select hospitals in south Georgia and north Florida communities Friday to show solidarity and support for healthcare professionals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 75th Fighter Squadron will fly over hospitals in Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Thomasville, Tallahassee and Valdosta. They’re expected at Colquitt Regional Medical Center at 1:41 p.m., according to information provided by Moody Air Force Base.
In addition, a HC-130J Combat King II of the 71st Rescue Squadron and two HH-60G Pavehawks with the 41st Rescue Squadron will fly over South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta shortly after the A-10s make their pass. Moody AFB is about 13 miles northeast of SGMC in Lowndes County.
“Team Moody is honored to conduct this flyover for the healthcare professionals who continue to selflessly support our communities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander. “The time, dedication and sacrifice that these men and women have invested in this fight is what makes them heroes; this fly over is a small tribute and our way to say thank you.”
Anyone in or around these hospitals should be able to see the flyover, Moody officials said in a press release. They discouraged people from traveling to landmarks or hospitals or gathering in large groups to see it.
“Please continue to abide by social distancing guidance,” the press release said. In addition, spectators will also be able to participate by following the coverage on Moody’s official Facebook page.
The Air Force base also asked if anyone gets video or photos of the flyover to hashtag #MoodySalutes and tag the base’s official pages on Facebook and Instagram.
