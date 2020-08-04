ALBANY, Ga. — As the pandemic progresses, businesses strive to stay on top of the latest mandates for operation as set forth by Gov. Brian Kemp. As more information and experience with COVID-19 is gathered, guidelines for restaurant operation in particular continue to change month to month.
While earlier guidelines set forth more stringent rules for workers, there have been changes made. Often the public is unaware of the issuance of new guidelines, creating a high volume of complaints coming into the Environmental Health office that oversees health and safety of food service establishments, says Clay Poole, District Environmental Health Director, Southwest Health District 8-2.
“The most common complaints we get are from customers about food service employees not wearing masks. Food service employees are only required to wear a mask if they are in direct contact with a patron in positions such as wait staff or in the drive-through,” says Poole. “They are not required to wear a mask if they are working in the back and not around patrons.”
In addition, because food service workers are considered essential under the Executive Order, current guidelines allow food service employees to continue to work after exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient as long as they wear a mask. But they must not work if they develop symptoms, adds Poole.
Restaurants are still required to operate with six feet between tables, which may limit capacity in the facility, he says.
For the latest guidelines on operating food service establishments and other businesses, visit dph.georgia.gov.
