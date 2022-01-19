MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County remains in the throes of a COVID-19 surge that has reduced supplies of rapid tests and treatments and hit local health care workers.
Due to staffing issues at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, clinics associated with the hospital are extending their hours to reduce strain on the emergency department:
• Sterling Group Kirk Clinic, 8 Laurel Court, will be open today, Jan. 19, through 8 p.m.
• Georgia South Family Medicine, 1 Magnolia Court, will be open Thursday, Jan. 20, through 8 p.m.
• Sterling Group Primary Care Clinic, 6 Hospital Park, will be open Friday, Jan. 20, through 8 p.m.
• Sterling Group Kirk Clinic, 8 Laurel Court, will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
You do not have to be a patient of these clinics to take advantage of the extended hours. Walk-ins are welcome.
“This is a great alternative to the ER for those who are not experiencing a medical emergency but still need to see a provider,” said Colquitt Regional Marketing Director Emily Watson.
However, you should go to the hospital emergency room if you are experiencing:
• Trouble breathing.
• Chest pains.
• New confusion.
• Inability to stay awake.
• Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.
For more information, call the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline, (229) 891-9380.
Watson announced the plan to extend clinic hours during a Zoom call of community leaders on Wednesday morning but didn’t have details to release until later in the day.
During that same call, Dr. Woodwin Weeks said people with mild symptoms may not need to see a doctor. They should isolate to avoid spreading the illness and treat their symptoms, such as by taking Tylenol or ibuprofen to bring down a fever.
“We actually don’t have a lot to offer someone with mild symptoms in the outpatient setting,” Weeks said.
The hospital has a limited number of infusions of monoclonal antibodies for “the sickest of the sick,” Weeks said. They will be available to emergency room patients at the discretion of the ER doctors.
Most local medical providers do not have rapid COVID tests. The hospital has a few that are being used for in-patients only.
People in need of testing are being directed to the Mako Medical site at the former Colquitt County High School, across from Walmart on Veterans Parkway at Park Avenue. The site, operating under contract with the state Department of Public Health, provides testing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at no cost. Like other testing locations, however, the Mako site uses a test that must be sent to a lab, which is taking around 72 hours to get results to the patient, according to County Nurse Manager Tonya Bozeman of the Colquitt County Health Department.
While the health department has no COVID tests, it does have vaccines and will offer free shots 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Please call the Health Department to pre-register at (229) 589-8464. Gift cards valued at $50 will be given to people who get their first or second dose of the vaccine, while cards last.
Also on Wednesday, the federal government launched a website where people can request free at-home COVID tests. Go to www.COVIDtests.gov to place your order. Each household can receive up to four tests. Orders are expected to ship in 7-12 days.
