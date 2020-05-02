MOULTRIE, Ga. -- For the first time in a long time, stadiums, P.E. complexes, front lawns and all manner of graduation venues go empty this spring as COVID-19 has cancelled the regularly scheduled pomp and circumstance.
Virtual commencement ceremonies will become the norm this year.
Two regional universities, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Valdosta State University, have already announced this will be the case.
ABAC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker addressed the 2020 graduating class saying their “normal” would be changing on April 7.
The tone of his message wasn’t consoling but rather hopeful as he wrote that while “ABAC’s Spring 2020 Graduation Ceremony will not be traditional, it can still be extraordinary.”
VSU President Richard Carvajal took a different tone when he first told the 2020 graduating class they wouldn’t be walking across the stage on May 9. It was the 229th commencement.
He said handing out degrees to graduates and sharing that accomplishment with their family and friends was his greatest joy. So, it was “with deep sadness” that he shared news of the cancellation.
“I know how much our graduates have longed for this day, and I am truly sorry that this decision became necessary,” Carvajal wrote in a March 19 email.
Students do indeed long for the day to graduate amongst their peers and in front of their families. Zuriel Heron, who graduated from VSU in 2018, attests to this.
“It felt amazing,” he regaled. “It felt like a weight was off my shoulders. I can’t even describe it.”
So when he heard the 2020 graduating classes wouldn’t be able to take that same rite of passage as he did -- to experience that same feeling -- he took it to heart.
“It’s sad because they went through all that work, went through all those problems and they can’t even walk across the stage,” he said. “If you put out, you might as well get rewarded for it.”
I took to Twitter and posed a question to others who had already graduated. I asked if they felt that walking across the stage or having family there to see it was an empowering experience.
Out of 29 responses, 59 percent said yes and 41 percent said no. I did the same for those on track to graduate, asking them if they were upset or had strong feelings about not being able to walk across the stage or have family there to see it happen.
Out of 9 responses, 67 percent said yes and 33 percent said no. So when it’s said that students long for the day to graduate, the majority agrees.
And that fact couldn’t be any truer for Jordan Shell, current VSU senior.
He started at VSU in 2015. Originally, he was set to graduate in 2019, but a few setbacks pushed his graduation to Spring 2020.
May 9 was almost there, he kept telling himself as he pushed through his senior mass media courses and one intense biology course.
“I was ready to go. All my classes were in order,” Shell said. “I was just prepared to graduate -- prepared to be able to walk the stage.”
It was something he’d always seen on TV as well as with his family and friends -- which he saw a majority do in 2019. It was always a milestone he wanted to reach.
With it being cancelled, he feels it to be a discouraging experience.
“It feels like something was stripped away from me that I won’t be able to do,” Shell said. “My school gave me the option to be able to walk with other people, but I just feel like it’s not mine.”
What he’s referring to is the “alternative way to celebrate this year’s special group of graduates”: the Spring 2020 graduate recognition event during fall 2020’s homecoming, or to walk the stage during fall commencement in December 2020.
Shell said he doesn’t know if he’ll take those options, but he’ll figure it out by the time it comes. He said he’d get to that point one day, but it isn’t right now.
One of the toughest things he had to do was breaking the news to his parents. They’d been ecstatic at his reaching this milestone.
“My parents have already said that every family members’ graduation, ‘Jordan, it’s about to be you.’ I was supposed to be the first grandchild to graduate on my dad’s side,” he said. “ I was supposed to be the oldest to graduate [and] they won’t get to see that. I feel like it really hurt them that I won’t be able to walk the stage.”
Shell knows the university is doing everything it can, noting the virtual graduation, so at this point, it’s just going with the flow. The same goes for graduates across the state, across the nation and across the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.