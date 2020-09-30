MOULTRIE, Ga.--For the first time since August, Colquitt County experienced a single-digit daily average of positive COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Charles Ruis, public health director of the Department of Public Health’s Southwest District, revealed data from the county’s most recent 14-day period from Sept. 11-28.
According to him, Colquitt County saw about 130 new cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. That’s 174 less than the previous 304 cases per 100,000 people.
In the same time range, the county experienced 59 new cases, translating to about four cases per day on average.
“We haven’t had a double digit day for Colquitt County in about 10 days now,” Ruis said. “Back in August and early September, it was common to have more than 10 per day.”
On Sept. 8-9, the daily number went above 20. Colquitt County experienced four deaths within September.
The DPH has begun looking more into the positivity rate, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases. The past 14-day period placed Colquitt County at a rate of 5.7%, a far cry from its start.
“For the entire pandemic, Colquitt’s rate was 11.7%,” Ruis said. “So you’re at half of the average.”
Going back to the worst of the pandemic, late May and June, the percentage was around 20%. Colquitt, back then, fared as one of the worst counties in the Southwest district in both positivity rates and new cases.
It’s now in the middle, Ruis said, as there are a few in the district that are below 100 new cases and a few above 200.
“Dougherty County is at 89, Lee is at 97,” he said. “Worth (County) is at 129. Then you look at the testing--positivity rate.”
The range for that is between 3.3% and 9.6%, which still sees Colquitt County as an average county rather than an outlier.
“I think that says a lot because during the summer Colquitt was one of the hottest places we had in the district,” Ruis said.
Referring to the schools, the Colquitt County School System has 198 students quarantined with three confirmed positive cases outside of that as per its Sept. 25 weekly update.
It’s a fraction of the county’s student body, Ruis said, so it should still be good for students to remain taking in-person classes. At the same time, the fact that the option for virtual learning remains is a good thing.
“A lot of people were afraid that once school got started that within a few weeks, the quarantining would be so profound that everyone would have to go to virtual learning,” Ruis said.
But that hasn’t been the case. In the last four weeks, there’s been 36 new cases in ages 18-under 1, about nine cases per week. However, the rate in the last two weeks was four and a half cases per week.
So, fewer children are sick toward the end of September than in the beginning.
“Even though you have about 200 (children) on quarantine, the new case rate is going down,” Ruis said. “In time, that’s probably going to result in fewer kids that are quarantined.”
There is a funny thing to quarantining students, Ruis said. You’ll find quarantining a kindergarten class is much different than quarantining a sports team or class of high school students.
With a kindergarten class, school officials have to quarantine the whole class.
“You can’t really do much social distancing with kindergarteners,” Ruis said, referring to the close knit nature kindergarten classes are usually bound to. “If it’s a high school class and if the classroom is big enough so they can do social distancing, many times we don’t have to quarantine the whole class.”
The same goes for sports teams. Ruis sees the community as healthy enough to continue offering in-person classes.
School nurses, teachers, the administration and principals are working to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom.
“When they recognize they have a (case), they are very quick to take action,” Ruis said. “The school nurses are very educated on how to spot COVID, to go ahead and isolate, and begin the quarantine process.”
CCSS has been forthcoming about looking to the DPH in terms of seeking advice and working with them to gain more insight on COVID-19.
“I’m impressed with the way schools are taking this seriously in Colquitt County,” he said. “The bottom line is, yes, Colquitt County is getting healthier and there are measurements to show it.”
