MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County School Nutrition will kick off the 2020 Summer Feeding program on June 1 at Williams Middle School.
Meals are available free of charge to any student 18 years of age or younger. This site will be a “Walk-Up” site only, the school system said in a press release Monday. Parking will be available in the stadium parking lot near the food distribution site. Students will not be allowed to eat the meal on-site; they must exit campus after acquiring the meal. Vehicles are not allowed to drive through the food distribution area; all meal recipients must walk up to the distribution area.
Lunch meals will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each student will receive one lunch meal per day. Meals are not available for adults, and only one meal will be provided per child. Children will not be allowed to pick up meals for others, as all USDA guidelines will be followed.
The Colquitt County School Nutrition program will conduct the Summer Feeding program during the month of June as long as participation lasts, the press release said.
