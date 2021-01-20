MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County School System will pause in-person instruction for six school days Jan. 22-29 due to a staffing shortage.
The system’s schools will be open Thursday but close on Friday, according to a press release from the school system. Remote learning will begin Monday, Jan. 25, and continue through Friday, Jan. 29. The plan is to re-open the school system for in-person learning Monday, Feb. 1.
“Should the pause of instruction need to be extended, parents/guardians will receive a REMIND alert,” the press release said. “A message will also be placed on the system website and system/school Facebook pages. Additionally, media outlets will be notified.
Each school cafeteria will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday (Jan. 25-29) for grab-and-go meals that include breakfast and lunch.
The system is facing a severe staffing shortage due to the number of quarantined staff, the press release said.
A report posted to the school system’s website said as of Monday, Jan. 18, the system had 33 COVID-positive staff, but 101 were quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus. That’s up from 25 COVID-positive staff and 79 quarantined one week earlier.
“Our staff and substitute reserves are depleted due to the number of employees quarantined,” Superintendent Doug Howell said. “Student and staff safety is of the utmost importance; the decision to pause instruction will give the system a full ten days without contact in hopes of lessening the quarantine numbers we are currently experiencing. I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding in doing what is best for our students, staff, and community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.