MOULTRIE, Ga. –- On Monday, Georgia school officials agreed to distribute $411 million worth of federal funding to assist local school systems’ budgets and programs as coronavirus continues to batter Georgia economy.
While it is still unknown exactly what Colquitt County schools will be spending their funding on, the school board has been tentatively preparing for revenue relief for school staff, as two months’ worth of employee revenue is currently unavailable.
“Colquitt County’s share is $2,000,937,” said Assistant Superintendent Brad Gregory. “As for what we’ll do with it, we’re waiting to see what our budget for the year will be like. We’re planning for a 14 percent reduction in revenue, which we hope won’t happen, but if that does occur, that means we’ll have to use $3,000,000 of the funding to keep from having to furlough our teachers.
“Initially, we carved out about a million dollars to pay for our food service workers,” Gregory said. “We lost about two months of meals and lost a lot of revenue for our school service works because of this. We’re planning on covering the gap that was created in our food service department.
“There’s been talk about the possibility of spending some of the funding on technology –- Chromebooks, etc., –- but at the moment we’re making it a point to see how things play out,” he said. “For the most part we’re worried about our budget for next year but we’re working to make sure the employees are taken care of.”
This relief money comes as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which allotted $457 million to be used for Georgia public schools. The money can be used for staffing expenses, school meals, online learning programs and special services for low-income, homeless, migrant or foster-care students.
“We’re supposed to adopt the budget in June, so hopefully we’ll have those numbers and the right steps to making a decision pretty soon,” said Gregory.
The state will set aside roughly $45 million for emergency use, but the bulk of the $457 million CARES act share awarded to Georgia will be divvied up between nearly 200 county and city public school districts and about 30 charter schools.
