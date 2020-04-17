MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced Friday evening that it had performed 841 tests for the coronavirus.
160 of those tests have come back with positive results. 633 came back negative. The hospital is still awaiting the results of 48 tests.
Eight patients at Colquitt Regional have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
By age group, 1 positive test is for a patient under age 18; 121 are for patients ages 18-59; and 38 are patients age 60 or greater.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group clinics, the hospital said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.