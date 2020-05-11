MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, according to an update posted to the hospital’s website shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.
That death total is unchanged from the Friday afternoon update and up one from the previous update, posted May 5.
Colquitt Regional and the Sterling Physician Group clinics have tested 1,450 people for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 215 tests were positive; 1,171 were negative; and 64 are still pending.
Of the 215 positive tests, 5 are among patients 17 years old or less; 153 among those 18-59; and 57 among those age 60 or older.
These numbers differ from those reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The hospital’s numbers count everyone tested at the hospital and Sterling Physician Group clinics, regardless of where they’re from. The DPH organizes results based on the patient’s home county, if known, regardless of where they were tested.
