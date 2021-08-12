MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center is overflowing, and hospital officials blame a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital has 99 beds, but as of Thursday it had 113 patients, hospital President and CEO Jim Matney said during a Zoom call with other local leaders about the community’s coronavirus situation.
“We have patients who have to stay on stretchers three or four days because we don’t have beds for them,” Matney said.
To compensate, Matney said the hospital is returning to semi-private rooms — hospital rooms shared by two people. Every patient room at the hospital was made private during a massive renovation that was completed in 2014. This change will only apply when the hospital is full, he said.
In an email response to questions, Colquitt Regional’s assistant director of marketing, Jordan Hammack, said the emergency department has experienced a surge of COVID-19-positive patients over the past two weeks.
“To put this into perspective,” Hammack wrote, “our average census during the summer months prior to COVID-19 was around 45-50 patients in the hospital at one time. Right now, we have that many COVID-19 inpatients plus the average amount of non-COVID-19 patients. The hospital has been at full capacity for over a week now.”
That surge is leading to consistently higher-than-average wait times at the emergency room, she said.
Hammack said the hospital urges people to visit the emergency room only if they are in need of emergency care. Other people should check with their personal physician first for non-emergency care, COVID tests or management of mild COVID-19 symptoms. People can also call the hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline at (229) 891-9380 for assistance.
Hammack did not participate in Thursday’s Zoom call, but the hospital’s director of marketing, Emily Watson, did. Watson said one reason for the high number of people in the emergency room is former COVID patients seeking a COVID test because their employer requires they test negative before they can go back to work.
Watson said an employee who doesn’t have symptoms 10 days after his or her COVID diagnosis should be allowed to return to work without another test. She asked other people on the call to help spread that word, and Barbara Grogan, executive director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, asked Watson to put that recommendation in writing; Grogan said she could email it to the CEOs of many local companies.
Meanwhile, Watson and Hammack both said hospital staff is exhausted from caring for COVID patients over the last 17 months.
“Colquitt Regional, like many other facilities across the nation, is experiencing staffing shortages,” Hammack said. “We have seen shortages across the board, in everything from nursing and environmental services to dietary services and facility operations. We are also seeing some of our employees test positive for COVID-19, which has presented challenges.”
At the start of the pandemic, the hospital developed a plan for cross-training of employees, she said. For instance, a home health nurse may also be trained to cover medical floors in the hospital.
“When we are experiencing high patient volume in one area, other departments are able to assist so that patient care is never interrupted,” she said. “Because of these shortages, our employees often end up working extra shifts or in other areas when needed outside of their scheduled work. The emotional, physical, and mental toll of this pandemic has been felt throughout the entire organization, but it is especially draining on our front line workers. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our community receives care, but to be completely transparent, they are worn. They feel defeated and there seems to be no end in sight.”
Watson urged the people on Thursday’s Zoom call to do something to show appreciation for health care workers.
“Our staff could really use some encouragement right now,” she said.
