COVID vaccines and tests

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County residents have several opportunities to receive a vaccination against COVID-19.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, three to four weeks apart. One from Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose. All are available for people age 18 and older, but the Pfizer vaccine can also be taken by children ages 12 to 17.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center is providing vaccines on 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Vereen Rehabilitation Center on 31st Avenue Southeast at Veterans Parkway.

The Colquitt County Health Department offers vaccinations Monday-Friday. Call (229) 589-8464 for more information.

Several pharmacies in Colquitt County offer vaccinations, and so do many doctors’ offices. Check with your preferred providers to see if they’re among them.

Similarly, anyone needing to be tested for COVID can easily find a location.

The best option would be your personal physician if you have one, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center President and CEO Jim Matney.

Colquitt Regional offers testing 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Sterling Group Outpatient Laboratory, 5 Hospital Park.

MAKO, a partner of the public health district, provides testing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays at Gladys Espy Gym.