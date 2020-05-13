MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 232 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 1605 tests performed, 1346 have been negative and 27 are currently pending. There have been 16 total related deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests done at other testing sites or the Augusta University/ National Guard Regional testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.