MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s daily COVID-19 update reported an additional death, raising the total to 13 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2.
The hospital and Sterling Physicians Group clinics have performed 1,263 tests for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the first cases were identified March 23.
Of those tests, 211 have been positive, 1020 have been negative and 33 are still pending, the hospital said in its Saturday update.
Four cases have been identified in patients 17 years old and younger, 152 in the 18-59 age group, and 55 in patients 60 years old and older.
The hospital updates its COVID-19 test results on its website at colquittregional.com/covid-19.
