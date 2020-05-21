MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 276 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 2050 tests performed, 1637 have been negative and 137 are pending. There have been 17 related deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinic. They do not include test performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/National Guard Regional testing site.
