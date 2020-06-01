MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center reported Monday that it and its associated clinics had performed 2,619 tests for COVID-19.
Of those, 385 had positive results, 2,160 were negative, and 74 are still pending.
That represents 75 tests and six positive results since the hospital’s last report Friday afternoon.
Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 while under the hospital’s care, a number that’s been unchanged since May 26.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and the Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/National Guard regional testing site, which is set up in the hospital parking lot.
