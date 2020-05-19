MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 258 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 1863 tests performed, 1551 have been negative and 54 are pending. There have been 17 total deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/National Guard Regional testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.