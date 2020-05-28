MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 374 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 2456 tests performed, 2029 have been found negative and 53 are pending. There have been 18 deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/National Guard Regional testing site.
