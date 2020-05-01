MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced several updates to its visitation policy Friday.
These updates come as the hospital continues to restore services that had been temporarily suspended in the wake of COVID-19.
“As we reopen Colquitt Regional and the Sterling Physician Group clinics, we want to welcome back our families as part of the care team," said Colquitt Regional President & CEO Jim Matney.
Colquitt Regional has implemented additional infection control measures that separate COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the hospital said in a press release. The hospital is now operating two emergency departments, two intensive care units and two floors that are designated as non-COVID-19 floors. These measures allow the hospital to safely reopen some patient areas to visitors without risk of exposure, the press release said.
Effective Sunday, May 3, the hospital will allow one visitor per patient to accompany them for the duration of their care. Visitation will only be allowed for non-COVID-19 patients. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results will not be allowed any visitors.
The updated visitation policy includes:
• One visitor per non-COVID-19 patient in the emergency department, outpatient surgery, outpatient laboratory and radiology appointments.
• One support person may remain with OB patients at all times. Immediate family will be allowed to visit during and after delivery (no one under 18).
• One visitor per patient for the non-COVID-19 ICU (designated visitation times for a single family member will be established).
• No visitors under the age of 18.
• Anyone deemed high risk is encouraged to stay home. This includes anyone 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems, and patients with other health concerns.
• Visitors are allowed to accompany patients to medical appointments with Sterling Physician Group providers.
“All visitors will continue to be screened for fever and other respiratory symptoms upon entry to the hospital,” the press release said. “Visitors will also be given a mask to be worn at all times. Visitors will be asked to stay in designated areas of the hospital as we strive to maintain social distancing and avoid groups congregating in lobbies and hallways.”
The cafeteria and gift shop will continue to be closed to the public.
“We understand how stressful it can be to have a loved one in the hospital and not be able to visit with them," said Matney. “We believe it is now safe to allow non-COVID patients to have a visitor but we do want everyone to use their best judgment and thoughtfully consider whether visiting is safe for them. If you are having any symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19, please stay home."
Colquitt Regional is also encouraging anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested. Free testing is now available each day from 8 a.m. to noon in the visitor parking lot at Colquitt Regional. If you would like to be tested visit www.augustahealth.org/COVID19 or call 706-721-1852 to register. For assistance with registering please visit the testing site. An appointment is not required.
