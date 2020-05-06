MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County High School seniors lost their chance to walk across the stage at their May 23 commencement as originally planned.
As the community sees it, their hard work deserves a congratulations and that’s why it’s set on “adopting” them.
Overnight on May 1, the Facebook page “Adopt a Senior” attracted more than 1,000 followers and sat at 1,800 followers as of May 5.
Each member, which could be a person or a business, is either vying for a senior to be adopted or requesting to adopt a senior. The page’s creator, Amanda Taylor, said they’re signing up to send something to that senior whether it be a card, flowers or something more.
It’s all about just showing your appreciation, she said.
“Anything to just brighten their day and let them know that we’re proud of them and rooting for them for this accomplishment,” Taylor said.
Although the idea for the Facebook group came after the cancellation of CCHS’ graduation, Taylor actually got the idea after seeing Worth and Thomas County communities do something similar.
Colquitt County does plan to host a walk later in the summer, but according to Taylor, some seniors have conflicting plans. Members of the community just wanted to show their appreciation sooner rather than later.
Parents and seniors have been thankful for it as they’ve missed a host of memorable events due to school closure i.e. senior prom, senior day/week, etc.
These events are essentially their “lasts,” Taylor said. Having a senior student herself, she knows this plight well
“When we started his senior year, I was dreading a lot of those lasts. I dreaded the last prom, the last time he played high school baseball,” she said. “Now, I’d give anything for them.”
Taylor said her son Owen’s philosophy is that “it is what it is,” but he’s still upset about the ordeal.
“He misses baseball more than anything,” she said.
There’s no set end date to “Adopt a Senior,” so Taylor sees it continuing into the summer. Even if there is a traditional graduation next year, she hopes it will continue in the coming years.
“It’s just been nice to see all their pictures and their accomplishments over the years and their plans for the future,” she said. “It’s been interesting to read about all the students so I hope they do it every year.”
Taylor said she believes most, if not all, seniors have been adopted, some with more than one adoption.
Anyone wishing to adopt can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/932577613829916/.
