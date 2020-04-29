MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 204 total positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed for Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 1202 tests performed, 97 are pending and 901 have been confirmed negative. There have been 12 related deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University National Guard Regional testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.