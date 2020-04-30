MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 207 positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 1231 total tests, 916 have been confirmed negative and 108 are pending. There are 12 total related deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include test performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/ National Guard Regional testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.