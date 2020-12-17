Colquitt Regional administered its first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday to Michael Thayer, MD an emergency department physician. Pictured is Kevin Brown, RN, administering the vaccine to Thayer. Also pictured in line to receive the vaccine is, from left, Tamara Johnson, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional President and CEO, Angel Slocumb, RN, BSN, Tanesha Jones, RRT, Diann Butler, and Cheau Williams, MD, FACOG, FACS, Colquitt Regional Chief of Staff.