ALBANY, Ga. — Southwest Health District 8-2 announces that a steady decrease in demand in the district for COVID-19 testing has changes in days and locations of its testing sites operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health.
To redirect resources to meet increasing demand for vaccines, starting March 30 testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds location in Albany.
Testing is also available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Colquitt County at the Gladys Espy School Complex, 1800 Park Ave. S.E., Moultrie.
COVID-19 testing is free and available to everyone, regardless of county of residence: Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be quickly made online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting or by calling (229) 352-6567.
