MOULTRIE, Ga. — COVID testing that increased to seven days a week in late August has stepped back down to six days as a late-summer surge in cases continues to wane.
MAKO Medical operates the testing site at the former Colquitt County High School, 1800 Park Ave., under the auspices of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Health District. It is now offering the tests 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to an email from the Colquitt County Health Department late last week.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To pre-register online, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
Separately, the health department also announced that it can do lab testing — COVID or other tests — with a doctor’s order. Walk-ins are welcome.
The health department also has flu vaccines available, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred but not necessary. The high-doze flu shot is available for adults age 65 and older. Most insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.
