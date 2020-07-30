Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Buddy Castleberry, 35, 786 Old Albany Road, was charged July 27 with probation violation.
• Brittany Deann Yeomans, 27, Sardis Church Road, was charged July 27 with theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
• Marion Chadwick Wells, 45, 2122 R.L. Stewart Road, was charged July 27 with battery and driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 23, 774 County Line Road, Omega, was charged July 25 with simple battery.
• Charles Kinsey Jr., 31, 709 Third Ave. N.W., was charged July 26 with failure to appear, forgery in the first degree, obstruction and two counts of probation violation.
• Jeffery Garrett Holweger, 17, 3313 Highway 319 N., Norman Park, was charged July 24 with theft by taking.
• Armonti Kelaad Thompson, 29, 1025 Second Ave. N.W., was charged July 26 with obstruction, failure to obey a stop sign and driving without a license.
• Alex Terrell Jordan, 23, 124 Trailer Park Road, was arrested July 24 on a bench warrant.
• Eric Morgan Beck, 34, of Enigma, was charged July 24 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime, possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Katrina Lynn Young, 58, 233 Westwood Drive, was charged July 25 with simple battery (family violence).
• Jonathan James Penton, 36, 619 Highway 319 N., was charged July 24 with parole violation.
• Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 26, 430 Country Drive, was charged July 25 with driving on a suspended tag and driving while license withdrawn.
• Willie James Brown, 18, of Adel, was charged July 26 with speeding and driving without a license.
Thefts
• A man on Highway 270 West near Doerun reported July 26 that tools and a window-unit air conditioner were stolen from his residence. Earlier that day, a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy had escorted a woman there to pick up her son’s truck. The transfer happened without incident, the deputy reported, after which the woman, the homeowner and law enforcement all left the scene. When the homeowner returned, he found the tools and air conditioner missing. Neighbors said the woman had come back to get more items that she told them were hers.
• A man on Coy Cox Road near Omega reported July 27 that someone stole a small lock box that contained his medication.
• A man reported to deputies July 26 that his storage unit at Sunset Storage, 3207 Veterans Parkway, had been broken into. He had last seen the unit May 9. When he arrived July 26 to get some items out of storage, he found his lock cut and items moved around within the storage unit. He did not provide the deputy with a list of what he thought was missing. He said other storage units appeared to have been tampered with too. An official at the storage business said all of the units had been secure a couple of days earlier.
• A man said a heavy-duty metal welder, copper welding leads and four chain saws were stolen July 24-25 from an address on Brandi Drive.
• A woman on Funston-Doerun Road reported a burglary July 25. She said she went to another residence in the area and was only gone about 10 minutes. When she came back, she noticed her security floodlight had been taken from the electric socket. When she entered her residence, she found two television sets and and Xbox were missing.
• A man on Fifth Avenue Southwest reported July 24 that four brand new tires were missing after he saw a suspicious vehicle parked on the back side of his property.
• A man on Gene McQueen Road reported a 1993 Ford F150 was stolen July 25-26.
• A man on Georgia Highway 33 South reported July 24 that five guns were missing from his gun safe. He said he’d seen his granddaughter and her friend, both of whom are young teenagers, recording him on a phone July 17 when he typed in the combination to the gun safe, and he was in the process of changing the combination on the 24th when he discovered the guns were gone.
• A resident on Pineview Avenue reported the theft of tires July 24.
• A woman on Highway 319 North in Norman Park reported her medication was stolen from her husband’s truck July 23.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Pedro Nicholas Gonzales, 24, 133 Denham Road, Norman Park, was charged July 25 with probation violation and driving without a license.
• Steven Espinoza, 52, of Valrico, Fla., was charged July 26 with failure to drive in a single lane, driving while license withdrawn and chemical test for alcohol or drugs.
• Amanda Darlene Allen, 36, 913-B Circle Road, was charged July 24 with probation violation.
• Timothy Dewayne Hayes, 48, of Norman Park, was charged July 27 with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
• Carl Franklin, 48, 1024 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged July 25 with battery (family violence) and aggravated stalking.
• Xavior Jacob Starling, 17, 824 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged July 26 with criminal trespass.
• Van Richardson, 64, 1212 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged July 24 with aggravated assault.
• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 42, 913 Circle Road, was charged July 25 with simple battery.
• Samuel Alexander Collins, 43, 720 Second St. N.W., was charged July 24 with theft of lost or mislaid property.
Thefts
• A man on Hillcrest Avenue reported his Dodge Challenger was stolen between July 25 and July 27. The car was valued at $20,000.
Fraud
• A woman living at the Moultrie Inn, 1708 First Ave. S.E., reported July 27 that her banking card had been stolen and someone had taken more than $1,000 from her account.
• A resident of the Golden Apple, Fifth Avenue Southeast, told officers July 28 that someone had cashed a check for $100 at a Moultrie convenience store and signed it with her husband’s name. Her husband died two years ago, she said. She said she was notified of the transaction by her bank.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Fermin Hernandez, 30, of Albany, Ga., was charged July 27 with driving without a license, driving with a suspended tag and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Shabria Naqasha Mumphery, 26, of Cordele, Ga., was charged July 24 with a child restraint violation, DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and two counts of endangering a child under age 14 (DUI).
Other agencies
Arrests
• Kevin LaJames Cunningham, 38, of Rome, Ga., was charged July 24 with possession of drugs by an inmate and possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute.
• Jacob Chandler Bullard, 23, of Pooler, Ga., was charged July 24 with escape and aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.