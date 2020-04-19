MOULTRIE, Ga.--Colquitt Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 tracker confirmed it's found 172 positive cases in a 7:15 p.m. update on April 19.
The hospital has now performed 898 tests. Besides the positive cases, the tests confirmed 687 cases to be negative and 39 are pending. The death count remains at eight.
Confirmed cases by age include two in the 0-17 age group, 128 in the 18-59 age group, and 42 in the 60 and up age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.