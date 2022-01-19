MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County employers are straining under the Department of Public Health’s COVID guidance — not so much the rules for their own businesses but those for their employees’ daycare.
“We’re allowing employees to return,” Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney said Wednesday, “but if they don’t have daycare, they can’t come back.”
The hospital, with 1,300 employees, is among Colquitt County’s largest employers. Over the last three weeks, it’s had from 70 to more than 100 employees out at any given time, either with COVID-19 or another ailment or waiting for a pending COVID test.
The state Department of Public Health and the state Department of Early Care and Learning jointly produced the guidance. It calls for anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 (or who is feeling ill after being exposed to a confirmed case) to isolate for 10 days — but if there’s been no fever for 24 hours and if other symptoms are improving, an employee can return to work after five days so long as he or she wears a mask and maintains distance from other people.
Small children, such as most clients of day care facilities, can’t be relied on to mask properly. Therefore, by strict interpretation, they shouldn’t be allowed back into the day care facility for 10 days after they get sick or after they’ve been exposed to a sick parent.
The guidance does allow for an exception, though:
To limit the burden on families, child care facilities may consider the following options, although these options may increase the risk of exposure to other children and staff. To help mitigate these risks, daily symptoms checks should be reported by the parents or caretakers or assessed by the child care facility during days 6-10 of quarantine; and co-mingling between children leaving quarantine early and others should be limited as much as feasible.
• Facilities that have quarantined an entire cohort (e.g., classroom) may consider allowing children within the cohort to return after 5 days of quarantine if the children are asymptomatic. Precautions should be taken to avoid mingling between cohorts during this time.
• Facilities may consider allowing any child who is unable to mask to return after 5 days if the child is asymptomatic. This may result in co-mingling of children who have been recently exposed to COVID-19 and those who have not, thus increasing risk of exposure to other children. Families should be notified that a child is attending during their quarantine period.
The guidance was discussed during a Zoom call Wednesday among community leaders and health care representatives. Some expressed concerns or frustration that some local day cares are implementing the stricter 10-day standard instead of the 5-day option when allowing children back into their classrooms.
After Wednesday’s call, The Observer asked a local day care provider about her procedures. All the procedures she described were based on the five-day isolation period.
Brandi Hinson, owner of Ms. Brandi’s Child Care and Learning in Moultrie, said she receives updated guidance by email from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Hinson said if a child in her facility tests positive for COVID-19, the entire class is sent home for five days. That includes the lead teacher, the assistant teacher and any “floater” who was in the class for more than 15 minutes in the past 48 hours.
“We shut down the whole classroom,” she said.
Ms. Brandi’s has six classes. So far, she’s had only one case of COVID there, which resulted in shutting down the 3-and-4-year-old classroom for a week.
Hinson employs 12 people, and she estimated 80% of them are vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I do feel like that is helping a lot,” she said.
And protocols at the day care require parents to drop off their children in the office and not enter the rest of the center, limiting the number of people who could potentially expose other children there.
Hinson was not on the Zoom call. If any other day care operators were, they did not speak up.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins represented the school system on the call. The school system has its own COVID-19 guidance, which is similar but not necessarily identical to that which governs day care facilities.
Wiggins said the system has had to shut down isolated classrooms — he didn’t say how many or at which schools — but overall, classes are continuing as normal.
In the school system’s weekly update, based on data compiled Jan. 14, the school system has 317 positive students out of a total population of 8,885 and 93 positive staff out of 1,316. Those numbers are roughly double what they were a week earlier.
