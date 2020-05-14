DECATUR, Ga. — Thursdays since mid-March brought grim tidings of job losses, as the state Department of Labor announced more than 1.3 million Georgians lost jobs and income as businesses shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Last Thursday, the department reported nearly 227,000 filed initial unemployment claims the last week of April. That was an improvement over preceding weeks, but would have been by far the worst week in 2019.
The job losses are historic in their severity and Georgia’s hospitality and travel businesses are especially hard hit. But after imposing restrictions that made it difficult if not impossible for service businesses to operate, Gov. Brian Kemp is easing the rules that idled workers across the state in April.
Is Georgia about to get back to work? Clark Atlanta University economics professor Charlie Carter said he expects Georgia could be better off than other states due to Kemp’s efforts to lift restrictions on some businesses.
“I don’t think you’re going to experience as much of a drag in unemployment because Brian Kemp did open it up earlier,” he said. “There’s a lot of people going back to work. The worst situation is already behind us. It did not surprise me to get that kind of runup in the unemployment rate, but now the curve is flattening, we’re on the other side of it, people are not as fearful, they’re coming back to parks and restaurants.”
As of Tuesday, restaurants that serve dine-in customers can fill more seats, thanks to a wide-ranging executive order the governor detailed at a Capitol press conference this week, though they still cannot operate at maximum capacity.
Restaurant workers, who work in close quarters in crowded dining halls, are among the hardest hit by the economic downturn that followed the stay-home orders that aimed to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, is among the latest employers to report its staff’s jobs are at risk to the Georgia Department of Labor’s Business Layoff/Closure Listing.
More than 3,300 employees across 49 locations made the list, most of them in metro Atlanta.
The workers are beginning to return to the restaurants, said Bloomin’ Brands spokeswoman Elizabeth Watts.
Wednesday at a DeKalb County Outback that made the labor department’s list, lunch hour was slow and the parking lot was set up to accommodate pickup and delivery – the order of the day during times of social distancing.
“We have not had any layoffs and do not currently plan any,” Watts said in an emailed statement. “We sent (Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to employees and the required municipalities due to a reduction in hours resulting from the closing of our dining rooms. Some employees were still working in our restaurants, when they were open for take away and delivery only. For employees who had their hours reduced, we provided six weeks of relief pay and covered 100% of the cost of benefits during that time. As dining rooms reopened, we recalled employees back to work.”
As of May 5, Bloomin’ Brands planned to have 336 restaurants open across the country, according to a press release.
The governor’s new restrictions for the restaurants still prevent anything like business as usual. Many are spacing out tables or blocking off every other booth to keep groups of diners separated.
“Part of the problem that restaurants are facing is, while the restrictions are changing, some restaurants still have opted on their own, not to reopen, and then of course, some of the social distancing guidelines that are required to reopen will lower the volume they can handle,” said Kennesaw State University economics professor Roger Tutterow. “But I think most restaurateurs tell you that there’s still not a flood of parties coming in. There is still concern from individuals about potential for infection.”
The changes restaurants go through during the pandemic could become permanent, said Clark Atlanta’s Carter, if owners feel there’s more money to be made with curbside pickup and app-based deliveries.
“It is similar to the malls, the big box stores,” he said. “Now that you’re able to buy it online, why do you need all that brick and mortar? In order to serve 5,000 restaurant-goers a month, do you need the same kind of capacity? You need the kitchen capacity, but you don’t need the sitting area capacity.”
That could mean unemployed servers will have to find different kinds of jobs, he said.
“Maybe servers will begin to drive Uber Eats cars,” he said. “When you get rid of one area, it will always look to create another, so people have to get retrained in this new area. If there’s going to be kicking and screaming, we call that structural unemployment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.