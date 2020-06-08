MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Lions Club celebrated a very successful food distribution on Friday, June 5, and they’re getting ready to do it again every Friday in June.
In a press release Monday, the club thanked volunteers for the Truck-to-Trunk distribution held at Memorial Baptist Church Friday. They gave out 1,920 boxes of food.
Lions District Governor Brenda Arnold of the Moultrie Lions Club said members weren’t sure the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box Program would include South Georgia until she received a phone call from Evan Sheumaker, a Moultrie native now working with Collins Brothers Produce.
Sheumaker, son of Larry and Fritzie Sheumaker, said he’ll always call Moultrie home.
“Moultrie is a wonderful place and I feel very fortunate to work with a company that provides me an opportunity to help Moultrie and Colquitt County in any way possible during this difficult time,” Sheumaker said. “Through the USDA Farmers to Families program I look forward to having a small part in helping those in need in Moultrie and Colquitt County.”
Collins Brothers, based at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park, Ga., provides the food boxes for distribution.
“We are very honored to be participating in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” the company said in a statement. “We are living in a time of great uncertainty in our country and state. We take pride in being capable and having this opportunity to give back to our community. Our commitment to our local farmers is demonstrated through our Local Grown and Georgia Grown programs. We are proud to feature some of this Georgia Grown produce in our boxes when adequate supplies are available.”
Distribution will be held noon to 5 p.m. June 12, 19 and 26, the Lions Club said.
During the distribution, recipients remain inside their vehicles and drive through the church’s driveway. Volunteers will load one box per vehicle into the trunks or back seats.
Volunteers will use masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and they’ll practice social distancing.
Arnold expressed appreciation for this community effort involving Lions Club members, their friends and families, Memorial Baptist Church members, educators from Williams Middle School, the LEO Club of Colquitt County, DeMott Tractor Company, Stone’s Home Center, Sunbelt Ag Expo and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department
