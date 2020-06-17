ATLANTA — Georgia Power Co. is offering customers behind on their electric bills because of the coronavirus pandemic a chance to pay them back over time.
Customers who enroll in the Atlanta-based utility’s special payment plan will be able to pay past-due balances over six months from October through next March with no late fees.
In mid-March, as Georgia businesses began laying off or furloughing workers to discourage the spread of COVID-19, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) instructed Georgia Power as well as the state’s gas utilities not to cut off services to customers for non-payment.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted to lift that moratorium effective July 1 for gas service and July 15 for Georgia Power.
“We recognize that our customers across the state have endured an extraordinary burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power’s vice president of customer service. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission as we work to help our customers navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Georgia Power customers can sign up for the company’s special payment plan by calling Georgia Power at 888-660-5890 or by logging on to www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan.
Meanwhile, the PSC has ordered the natural gas marketers to develop repayment plans for their customers who are behind on their bills.
