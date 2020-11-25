ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Going into the holidays, Georgia reported 411,002 cases and 8,694 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the department. (Confirmed cases in Colquitt County were at an even 2,200 with 41 confirmed deaths and 177 hospitalizations.)
More than 34,400 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,434 admitted to an ICU. On Wednesday, the state added 145 new hospitalizations.
In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey urged Georgians to keep gatherings small and within the same household and host get-togethers outside if possible to reduce the risk of exposure indoors.
"We all know as the weather continues to turn cold more people spend time indoors and we’ve seen a rise in Georgia cases in recent weeks. In light of that — with not only Christmas, Hanukkah, the New Year and other holiday celebrations right around the corner — we’re asking all Georgians to continue to do a few simple things to help limit the spread of the virus.”
Kemp pleaded if a person has loved ones more vulnerable to COVID-19, Georgians should strongly consider the risk of including them in gatherings.
“Our fight against COVID-19 has uprooted many of the norms we are used to — especially during the holidays," he said. "I know people are frustrated and ready to return to normal, I am as well. But we cannot grow weary."
More than 4.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 358,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.8% positivity rate.
