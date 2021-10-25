ATLANTA – State health officials said Monday that 50% of all Georgians, or 5,154,793, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers individuals have been fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer) and two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
More than 56% of Georgians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.
“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey said.
“However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death – deaths that are preventable.”
As of last week, all three COVID vaccines – Pfizer, J&J and Moderna – have been given Emergency Use Authorization for booster doses for some individuals. Third doses and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to nearly 120-thousand Georgians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.