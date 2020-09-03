MOULTRIE, Ga. – Some Colquitt County football fans are exasperated by decisions that have led to coronavirus-related quarantines that have canceled two Packers football games and left the team with just three days to practice for its Sept. 18 opener.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell, himself a former Packer football player, sympathizes.
“Folks get frustrated,” Howell said this week. “I get frustrated too. But we are trying to do the right thing every day.”
Despite some hiccups along the way related to the effects of COVID-19, Colquitt County appeared ready to start its season on Friday on the road against defending Class 7A state champion Marietta.
But last Thursday, Aug. 27, Colquitt County High Principal Jamie Dixon announced that a number of offensive and defensive linemen had been exposed to the coronavirus and after consultation with the Department of Public Health, those players were placed in quarantine.
The quarantine led to the canceling of both the game against Marietta and the game at Brookwood scheduled for the following Friday night, Sept. 11.
In a letter to Packer Nation, Dixon wrote, “Please know that as we proceed forward, student health is our highest priority. We continue to fine-tune our infection disease protocol in hopes of providing a safe and secure environment at Colquitt County High School.”
Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers was able to add Banneker High to the football schedule and the Packers were set to open at home on Sept. 18.
Then, earlier this week, it was announced that three Packers had tested positive for the virus.
The regional Department of Health recommended that the entire team be quarantined. Although the start of the 14-day quarantine period was made retroactive, players will not be able to return to school until Sept. 10.
After a Georgia High School Association-mandated re-acclimation period of five days, the Packers will have just three days to get ready to play Banneker.
The Packers will play host to Valdosta a week later.
The situation is, as Rogers said in an understatement, not ideal.
But Howell says the school system is going “by the book” in handling the virus concerns.
“People have different opinions about how things should be handled,” Howell said. “But we follow the guidelines on COVID issues.
“Our No. 1 priority is student and staff safety. We’re doing all we possibly can to keep them safe,” he said.
And, as Howell pointed out, Colquitt County is not the only high school football program that has had to deal with COVID-19 related issues.
When the season opened on Wednesday, some 60 of the Georgia’s 425 schools that play football had delayed their seasons. Nine had canceled.
Just this week, four schools – Earl Jackson, Vidalia, KIPP Atlanta and Laney — canceled or postponed season-opening games.
Berkmar recently delayed the start of its season until Sept. 18 after 60 players and 10 coaches were quarantined following a positive COVID-19 test on the team.
And Mill Creek, scheduled to open its season on Friday against Parkview in the Corky Kell Classic, early this week canceled its first two games because of an exposure to COVID-19.
Lee County, Tift County and other programs were forced to quarantine their football teams last month.
“So, we’re not the only ones,” Howell said.
In fact, a large number of college football programs have shut down, including those in the Big 10 and the Pac-12.
Two notable exceptions are the ACC, which will open on Sept. 10, and SEC, which will start its conference-only schedule on Sept. 26.
Howell pointed out that once Colquitt County school officials learn of a positive test or probable exposure to the coronavirus, they report the cases to the Southwest Georgia Public Health District.
The cases are then investigated.
“And every situation is different,” Howell said.
The school system’s re-opening plan incorporates the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Return to School Guidelines, which establishes when a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient can return to school.
People with COVID-19 symptoms who have been confirmed to have the disease can return after both of the following are met:
• At least three days have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms.
• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The plan also says that symptomatic people who are suspected of having COVID-19 can follow the same rules, or can return if they are tested for the illness and receive a negative result.
Asymptomatic people with confirmed COVID-19 can return after 10 days have passed since the positive laboratory test was done.
Asymptomatic people who’ve had close contact with a person with COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms.
The school system’s plan also includes procedures to send students or staff home if they are suspected of having COVID-19.
“We look at these case by case and apply those guidelines in the best way we can,” Howell said. “And sometimes it means sending healthy people home.”
Howell said the public school system and the public health system work hand-in-hand in this and a number of other areas.
The school system has also gone beyond the protocols established by the GHSA to keep players, coaches and other personnel safe, Howell said.
“I wish we didn’t have this problem,” Howell said. “But we do and we are going to try to keep people as safe as possible.
“I hope and pray the numbers will get better. But we’re trying to follow the guidelines with fidelity and integrity.”
