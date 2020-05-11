ATLANTA — Last Thursday, the State Bar of Georgia Pro Bono Resource Center, along with Georgia law firms and Lawyers for Equal Justice, and in partnership with Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, a non-profit network of more than 125,000 legal advocates with lawyers in all 50 states, announced the launch of a Small Business and Nonprofit Remote Legal Clinic, offering pro bono legal consultations for small business owners and nonprofits to help them navigate the COVID-19 economic crisis and ensuing relief programs.
Qualifying small businesses of 25 or fewer employees and nonprofits will be matched with Georgia law firms, including Alston & Bird, Eversheds Sutherland, Kilpatrick Townsend, King & Spalding, and Nelson Mullins, for free 45-minute phone or virtual consultations with pro bono attorneys who can answer legal questions and help determine the best path forward for their companies, according to a press release from the State Bar of Georgia. Consultations will include helping Georgia small business owners or nonprofits understand the legislative language in the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and answer any questions related to employment, contracts, commercial leases, insurance and insolvency issues.
Small businesses and nonprofits can register athttps://www.lawyersforgoodgovernment.org/covid-small-business-georgia-client-intake.
Under Phase 3 of stimulus relief legislation passed by Congress, an additional $320 billion has been provided to make new loans under the PPP, which provides forgivable loans to small business that keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks, according to the press release. The measure also includes $60 billion in loans and grants under a separate Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
