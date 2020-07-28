MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Public Library closed the week of July 13 while five of its 15 staffers awaited the results of coronavirus tests. All came back with good results, but after the closure the library reopened July 20 with curbside service only.
The library had been closed from mid-March through mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it reopened May 18, it did so with curbside service only. It opened the building to patrons about a month later, but hours and services were limited.
An increase in local COVID cases as well as the staffers’ possible exposure caused the library to put off reopening the building when it resumed service July 20.
“Our reopening strategy is like that of most public institutions, with easy ability to fluctuate from one service level to another depending on local conditions,” library Director Holly Phillips said. ”After 14 days of curbside only, we’ll re-evaluate the numbers, and if we see a steady decline, we’ll move back to in-person services.”
Even while the library was closed, many of its services were accessible over the internet at www.mccls.org.
Now, patrons can request books through the website or the library’s app. The staff will email them when the materials are ready. The patrons can park at the library and call to let the staff know they’re there, and the staff will bring out the materials they want to check out.
“We recognize that it could take several weeks before we’re able to move forward again,” Phillips said, “and we certainly look forward to that time. For now, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our virtual programming, electronic materials offerings, curbside service of physical books and craft kits, as well as 24/7 WiFi with no card or password required. I also personally hope that everyone continues to wear masks in public, so that we can all get back to normal sooner rather than later.”
