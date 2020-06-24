MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Lions Club is preparing for its final food distribution in June on Friday at Memorial Baptist Church, 1809 Sylvester Highway.
The giveaway will take place noon to 5 p.m.
The club has distributed 5,760 20-pound boxes of fresh produce this month, Lions Club District Governor Brenda Arnold of Doerun said on Wednesday. It has operated a volunteer food giveaway each Friday of the month at the church.
Volunteer deliveries have taken the food from here to Cook, Thomas and Brooks counties, Bainbridge and Lake Seminole, Arnold said. Eighty boxes were delivered to the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky by a mission group from Moultrie.
The Colquitt County Food Bank received eight pallets for distribution, Arnold said.
“This story is about the volunteers,” she said.
“Members of Memorial Baptist Church provided the location and volunteered as well,” Arnold said. “Educators from Colquitt County Schools, retired educators, social workers, and friends and family members have served tirelessly and with compassion.
“Volunteers have driven over to Moultrie from Perry, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cordele, and Lake Park to assist with the project,” she continued. “Teenagers and children have worked alongside the adults to help the community. Local businesses donated supplies and equipment to support the project.
“Moultrie Lions Club chose to open the project to anyone who wanted to help,” she said. “Memorial Baptist Church members have fed the volunteers. The volunteers are how this project has even been possible. They are happy to serve, and do so without complaint of heat, gnats, or long lines. The volunteers have made new friends, renewed old relationships, and had a grand time together.”
Volunteers will use masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and will practice social distancing because of COVID-19.
For more information or to get involved with the Lions Clubs, please contact Arnold at 229-921-2793 or brendagale69@gmail.com. You can check out the Facebook page Moultrie Lions Club for pictures and videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.